Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) Receives €9.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €9.23 ($10.86).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of ETR ENI traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €8.61 ($10.12). 36,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.13. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52-week high of €13.16 ($15.48). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.87.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

