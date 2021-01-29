Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Enterprise Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $36.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $946.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.08. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn acquired 8,750 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $307,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,670.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,770,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,984. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 325,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,380,000 after acquiring an additional 136,208 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

