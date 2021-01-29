Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) & Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Critical Review

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) and Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Entrée Resources alerts:

This table compares Entrée Resources and Sibanye Stillwater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -97.37% Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Entrée Resources and Sibanye Stillwater’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$5.52 million N/A N/A Sibanye Stillwater $5.04 billion 2.27 $4.30 million $0.01 1,569.00

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Entrée Resources and Sibanye Stillwater, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 4 0 3.00

Entrée Resources currently has a consensus price target of $0.60, indicating a potential upside of 62.16%. Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus price target of $17.38, indicating a potential upside of 10.74%. Given Entrée Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Entrée Resources is more favorable than Sibanye Stillwater.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Entrée Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sibanye Stillwater beats Entrée Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entrée Resources

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company is also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion of the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit, Zondernaam, and Vygenhoek PGM projects in South Africa; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.