EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Purchased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $348.97 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.97 and a 52-week high of $369.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $346.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.53.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total value of $3,403,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,557 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,105 shares of company stock worth $10,094,525 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

