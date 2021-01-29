Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PEBO. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

PEBO opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $34.26. The firm has a market cap of $606.62 million, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average is $23.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.78%.

In other news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $25,980.00. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 951,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 86,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 13.5% in the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

