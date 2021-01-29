Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Xilinx, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Xilinx in a research note issued on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the programmable devices maker will earn $3.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.98. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

XLNX has been the topic of several other research reports. 140166 reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Argus lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.10.

XLNX opened at $132.31 on Friday. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $154.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SP Asset Management boosted its position in Xilinx by 0.3% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 23,333 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 11.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 20.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 34.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 13.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 848 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

