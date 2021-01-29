Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the casino operator will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.21). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

LVS has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average of $51.61. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,616,636 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $215,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,067 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,771 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,847,866 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $179,542,000 after acquiring an additional 713,019 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150,260 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $146,991,000 after purchasing an additional 675,816 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,829,531 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $132,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,116 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

