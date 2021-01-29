Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CONMED Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CONMED in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan anticipates that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CONMED’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $252.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONMED has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $113.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.82. CONMED has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $121.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,846.00, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

In related news, VP Terence M. Berge sold 14,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $1,425,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 10,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $1,038,531.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,258 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,209. Insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of CONMED by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 104.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CONMED by 2.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

