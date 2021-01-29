Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Republic First Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Republic First Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Republic First Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRBK. TheStreet raised Republic First Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Republic First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $3.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRBK. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Republic First Bancorp by 17.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 160,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 85,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.