Equity Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Equity Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EQBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:EQBK traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $23.24. 217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Equity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $28.58.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

