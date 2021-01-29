Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of Erste Group Bank stock remained flat at $$15.54 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 32,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,344. Erste Group Bank has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $57.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

