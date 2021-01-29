Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,592. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.71 million, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.87.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.27 million during the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 4.11%.

In related news, insider Peggy A. Murphy purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.29 per share, for a total transaction of $5,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

