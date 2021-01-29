Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Trading Down 7.7%

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.84. Approximately 762,888 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 511,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $105.41 million, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.14% of Esports Entertainment Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

