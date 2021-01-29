Essentia Price Up 9.3% Over Last Week (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Essentia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Essentia has a total market cap of $355,837.95 and approximately $12,838.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Essentia has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00062541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $288.61 or 0.00772499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005514 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00043829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.17 or 0.03774455 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00013597 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017583 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

ESS is a token. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 975,944,706 tokens. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars.

