Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have commented on ETTYF. Societe Generale began coverage on Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Essity AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

ETTYF remained flat at $$33.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.55. Essity AB has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $35.01.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products include incontinence products, including skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, and intimate wipes; and wound care, vascular, and orthopedics products and services.

