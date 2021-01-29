Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $178.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

ETH traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $23.65. 742,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,558. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.50 million, a PE ratio of 157.67 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $30,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETH. Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

