Ether Zero 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $80,702.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $198,867.31 and approximately $80,702.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One Ether Zero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.60 or 0.03930799 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00022210 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero Token Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 220,394,634 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,365,221 tokens. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

