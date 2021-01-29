Eurasia Mining Plc (EUA.L) (LON:EUA) Shares Gap Down to $26.50

Eurasia Mining Plc (EUA.L) (LON:EUA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.50, but opened at $25.00. Eurasia Mining Plc (EUA.L) shares last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 14,382,214 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £668.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 27.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03.

Eurasia Mining Plc (EUA.L) Company Profile (LON:EUA)

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, invests in, explores for, and develops platinum group metals, gold, copper, nickel, and other minerals primarily in Russia. Its principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project located on the Kola Peninsula in Russia.

