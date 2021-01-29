EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Short Interest Update

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EVCI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 10,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,541. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11. EVCI Career Colleges has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.40.

EVCI Career Colleges Company Profile

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides on-campus career college education in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, Technical Career Institutes, Inc, offers college degree programs leading to the associate in applied sciences degree, as well as certain certificate programs.

