EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for EVO Payments in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point restated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. EVO Payments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

EVOP stock opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -91.56 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average of $25.58.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, CEO James G. Kelly sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $3,871,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 172,000 shares of company stock worth $4,471,500 over the last ninety days. 51.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in EVO Payments by 484.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 47.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

