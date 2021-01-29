EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) (LON:EVR) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) (LON:EVR) to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 510 ($6.66).

LON EVR opened at GBX 502.20 ($6.56) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 446.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.32 billion and a PE ratio of 14.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 488.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 382.68. EVRAZ plc has a 12-month low of GBX 200.60 ($2.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 541.77 ($7.08).

Get EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) alerts:

EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) Company Profile

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; a range of coking coal blends products; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.