EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Short Interest Up 5,575.0% in January

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 5,575.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVRZF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EVRAZ from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVRAZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVRZF opened at $7.00 on Friday. EVRAZ has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.03.

About EVRAZ

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; a range of coking coal blends products; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

