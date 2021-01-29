Exane Derivatives Acquires 10,166 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,166 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 41.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 143,305 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Schlumberger by 540.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 62,813 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 32.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 20,634 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 365,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

NYSE:SLB opened at $22.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $35.66. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

