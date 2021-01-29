Exane Derivatives Buys New Stake in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000. Exane Derivatives owned 0.05% of Bridgetown as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTWN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the 4th quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the 4th quarter worth $8,956,000.

Shares of Bridgetown stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84.

About Bridgetown

Bridgetown Holdings Limited intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

