Exane Derivatives Has $4.82 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Exane Derivatives lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Exane Derivatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,056.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,864.62.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,853.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,932.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,770.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,635.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

