Exane Derivatives Increases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Applied Research Investments LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 193,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,520 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 140166 reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Shares of TSM opened at $125.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $136.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

