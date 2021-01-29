Exane Derivatives Makes New $488,000 Investment in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 224.2% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 465.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 22.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the third quarter worth about $228,000. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $109.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.88. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.76 and a 12 month high of $121.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.82 and its 200 day moving average is $92.15.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $164.68 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 9.30%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $249,151.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,808.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $112,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,876 shares of company stock worth $810,911 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Outdoors Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.