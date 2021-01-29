Exane Derivatives Sells 6,329 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Exane Derivatives lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,329 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.28.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Over the last three months, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $104.21 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.97. The firm has a market cap of $183.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.