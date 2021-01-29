Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $31,000 Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 350.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,927,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 19.3% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 14.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 18,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -94.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

