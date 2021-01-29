Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stake in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Grubhub were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Grubhub in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,044,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Grubhub by 1,019.9% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 391,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,351,000 after purchasing an additional 356,975 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grubhub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 4,000 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $260,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,191 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,184.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,559 shares of company stock worth $3,741,049 in the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GRUB stock opened at $74.46 on Friday. Grubhub Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $85.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.49. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $493.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

