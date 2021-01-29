Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,841,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,900,962,000 after buying an additional 403,026 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Humana by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,913,000 after buying an additional 724,288 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 767,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $317,506,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,022,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Humana by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,403,000 after buying an additional 36,949 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HUM. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.95.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $389.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $407.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.