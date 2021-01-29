Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 98.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,413 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 29.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,470,000 after purchasing an additional 711,207 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 383.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,530,000 after buying an additional 272,080 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 857.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 283,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,088,000 after buying an additional 254,196 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CarMax by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 337,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after buying an additional 205,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CarMax by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,233,000 after buying an additional 199,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $121.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.01 and a 200 day moving average of $98.74. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $128.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus upped their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.63.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,635.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $2,501,901.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,646 shares of company stock valued at $43,820,955 over the last 90 days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.