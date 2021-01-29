eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,538,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,976,076.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $777,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $626,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $807,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $703,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $594,300.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $537,900.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $510,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $424,200.00.

EXPI stock opened at $107.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.58. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.76 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

eXp World’s stock is set to split on the morning of Tuesday, February 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 19th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, February 12th.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $564.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.50 million. Equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of eXp World by 19.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,692 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 23.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 13.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,618,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,639,000 after buying an additional 317,346 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of eXp World by 90.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPI. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

