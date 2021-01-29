Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its price target raised by Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXTR. B. Riley raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Shares of EXTR opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $9.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.28.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.70 million. Analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,048.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $297,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at $719,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,861 shares of company stock worth $1,277,963 over the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Extreme Networks by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Extreme Networks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 7,295,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 532,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 95,759 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

