F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for F5 Networks in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick expects that the network technology company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $201.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $211.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in F5 Networks by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in F5 Networks by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,939 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,785 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total transaction of $34,024.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,806.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total transaction of $96,285.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,982.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,722 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,398. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

