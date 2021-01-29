Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.16 EPS

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FICO traded down $41.04 on Friday, hitting $450.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,567. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $177.65 and a 12 month high of $530.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $504.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.25.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,637.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

