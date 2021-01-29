Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) Raised to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$590.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$500.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$625.00 to C$525.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$440.00 to C$420.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of FFH opened at C$472.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.87 billion and a PE ratio of -198.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.79, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$452.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$418.43. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of C$319.37 and a 1-year high of C$637.11.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$13.12 by C($1.07). The firm had revenue of C$6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.74 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 39.8608012 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a $13.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. This is an increase from Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s previous annual dividend of $10.00. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s payout ratio is presently -421.05%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

