FansTime Trading Up 112.7% Over Last Week (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 117.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. FansTime has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $14.69 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded 112.7% higher against the US dollar. One FansTime token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00062541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $288.61 or 0.00772499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005514 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00043829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.17 or 0.03774455 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00013597 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017583 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FTI is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

