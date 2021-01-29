Fantex (OTCMKTS:EJMLL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.00

Shares of Fantex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EJMLL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $1.00. Fantex shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73.

Fantex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EJMLL)

Fantex, Inc (Fantex) is an early-stage start-up company. Fantex is a brand acquisition, marketing and brand development company. The Company is focused on acquiring minority interests in the income associated with the brands of professional athletes. Its operations consist of evaluating, targeting and accessing brands, and negotiating the acquisition of minority interests in those brands that meet its criteria.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fantex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fantex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.