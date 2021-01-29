Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of FMAO stock opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $265.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.30. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMAO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 332.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 18.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.