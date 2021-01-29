Farmers Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 287.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,449 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.8% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

NEE opened at $82.46 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.76. The company has a market capitalization of $161.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

