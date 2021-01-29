Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

FHI stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.00. 1,141,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,163. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average is $26.00. Federated Hermes has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,509,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $31,246.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,196 shares of company stock worth $1,255,721. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.