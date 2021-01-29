Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the December 31st total of 285,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FEEXF remained flat at $$3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

