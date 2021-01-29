Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale began coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVTF opened at $31.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.12. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $34.99.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

