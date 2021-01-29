Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Trading Down 6%

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)’s stock price traded down 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.31 and last traded at $36.35. 2,243,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,683,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 310,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,953,403. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,834 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,739,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,513,000 after purchasing an additional 495,112 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,433,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,829,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,686,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,583,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,452,000 after purchasing an additional 442,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,729,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after purchasing an additional 652,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

