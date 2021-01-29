Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 234,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $33,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,901,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.10.

Shares of FIS opened at $125.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -696.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.55. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

