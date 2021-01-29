Filecoin (FIL) Price Hits $22.66 on Top Exchanges

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $22.66 or 0.00060715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $268.57 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Filecoin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Filecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00046183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00116883 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00063132 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00242581 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00032065 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,658.08 or 0.82148470 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 46,611,384 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

Filecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.