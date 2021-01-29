Financial Review: Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) vs. Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Danske Bank A/S and Webster Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danske Bank A/S 1 2 0 0 1.67 Webster Financial 0 2 6 1 2.89

Webster Financial has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.36%. Given Webster Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than Danske Bank A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Danske Bank A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Webster Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Webster Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Danske Bank A/S has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webster Financial has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Danske Bank A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Webster Financial pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Danske Bank A/S and Webster Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danske Bank A/S 17.37% 7.08% 0.30% Webster Financial 20.01% 9.30% 0.90%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Danske Bank A/S and Webster Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danske Bank A/S $6.74 billion 2.24 $2.26 billion N/A N/A Webster Financial $1.44 billion 3.00 $382.72 million $4.07 11.75

Danske Bank A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Webster Financial.

Summary

Webster Financial beats Danske Bank A/S on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses; and corporate, institutional, and personal customers. It operates through Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates and Institutions, Wealth Management, and Northern Ireland segments. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services. It also provides wealth and asset management, pension savings, and insurance solutions covering life, health, and accident; and mobile banking services. In addition, the company provides mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage, as well as trades in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It has operations in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Russia, Germany, Poland, the United States, India, and China. Danske Bank A/S was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and commercial and industrial lending and leasing, commercial real estate lending, equipment financing, and asset-based lending, as well as treasury and payment services. This segment also offers asset management, financial planning and trust services, and deposit and loan products for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines or loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The company also offers online and mobile banking services, as well as through its Website. As of April 7, 2020, it operated 157 banking centers and 309 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.