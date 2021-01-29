First Bank & Trust Buys 199 Shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in RealPage were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RealPage by 70.9% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,133,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,134 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,948,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of RealPage by 1.2% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,754,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,102,000 after acquiring an additional 21,335 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in RealPage by 83.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,306,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,279,000 after buying an additional 595,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in RealPage by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,909,000 after buying an additional 11,962 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

In related news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,555 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $166,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 140,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,149,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RP opened at $85.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 158.68 and a beta of 1.20. RealPage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.72 and a 200-day moving average of $66.75.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $298.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.04 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

