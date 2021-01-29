First Bank & Trust Buys 445 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Albany International were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 299,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Albany International by 22.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,680,000 after purchasing an additional 86,575 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Albany International by 339.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 117,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 90,739 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Albany International in the third quarter worth $592,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Albany International in the third quarter worth $673,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albany International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

AIN stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.15. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $78.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.31. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

